Delia’s Tamales to build $15 million production facility in San Juan

Delia’s Tamales continues to grow, expanding from the Rio Grande Valley to even dishing their famous tamales at the White House. Now after nearly 30 years, the business is opening a processing plant at a $15 million cost in San Juan, where the tamales everyone has come to know and love will be made and stored.

Construction on the new facility, described by the state as Delia’s main production plant, is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 and is estimated to be completed by June 2, 2025, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The 77,421-square-foot storage facility will be located at 696 E. Owassa Road in San Juan, making it easier to distribute the tamales to each of Delia’s locations, including McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr and San Juan.

No word yet on how this will help wait times.

Delia’s also opened its first location in San Antonio in 2020.

Although now a well-known and beloved restaurant, Delia Lubin, founder of Delia’s Tamales, and one of her sisters initially began making and selling tamales to help provide for their family. They would go door to door and business to business selling tamales, unaware of just how popular their food would become.

In 1998, Delia opened her first location in South McAllen and would later open other locations across the Valley as the tamales continued to grow in popularity.

The new facility is yet another testament to the community’s ever-growing love for Delia’s Tamales.