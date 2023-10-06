Willacy treasurer Cavazos sworn into state post; climbs to CTAT

Only have a minute? Listen instead

RAYMONDVILLE — Willacy County Treasurer Ruben Cavazos is climbing the state ranks.

Last month, Cavazos took the oath of office to serve as president-elect of the County Treasurer’s Association of Texas.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the association and I look forward to continuing to be of service locally and statewide,” he stated in a news release.

Cavazos, first elected as Willacy County’s treasurer in 2007, has served as a member of CTAT for 16 years.

“We are delighted to have Ruben Cavazos represent Willacy Count and our president-elect of CTAT,” the release stated. “We appreciate the work and dedication he has put in to keep the treasurer’s office running efficiently.”

CTAT stands to guide and educate their members and counties.