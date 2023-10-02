The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

Week 6 featured only one RGVSports.com 5A-6A top 10 team in action due to bye weeks as No. 9 Harlingen South rolled over Brownsville Pace 54-0 for their fourth consecutive victory. The Hawks (4-2, 2-0) are tied with the McAllen High Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) at No. 9.

PSJA Memorial is up one spot to No. 8 as the Wolverines are 5-0 for the first time since 2010. The Wolverines are scheduled to begin District 16-5A DII competition against PSJA Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

In the RGVSports.com Sub-5A poll, Lyford (5-0) remained No.1 with four first-place votes. The Bulldogs defeated Bishop 27-7 in Week 6 and open District 16-3A DI play against Falfurrias at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lyford.