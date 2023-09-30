Bicyclists to ride causeway to South Padre Island on Sunday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

South Padre Island will be hosting the Ride for Rotary in which bicyclists will cross the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge on Sunday.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, located at 1 Event Center, Paredes Line Road in Brownsville., where participants will bike to the Port Isabel Event Center before hitting the causeway at 10:30 a.m.

The event center in Port Isabel is located at 309 Railroad St.

Island officials said in a news release that bicyclists must be with an escorted group to cross.

The plan is to ride the causeway and finish up at Louie’s Backyard.

Officials are also advising residents to expect road delays throughout the event. Traffic cones will be placed on the road to direct movement.

The eastbound traffic lanes to cross the bridge will be temporarily closed from around 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.