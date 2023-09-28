San Benito man shot at police during multi-city chase

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A San Benito man is in police custody after leading them on a vehicular pursuit followed by a foot chase where he fired at police with a semi-automatic rifle, according to a press release.

The suspect was identified as Andres Escobedo and he is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A press release from the San Benito Police Department states that police responded to the 200 block of East Stenger Street in regards to a disturbance at a local business Wednesday afternoon around 3:50 p.m.

Escobedo was said to have discharged a firearm several times before police were called.

As police attempted to locate Escobedo, San Benito CISD police reported that they were in pursuit of a black SUV that matched the description of Escobeo’s vehicle.

Multiple agencies began to pursue the suspected vehicle which evaded police by driving recklessly throughout multiple cities before coming to an end.

“The pursuit ended shortly after near Ebony and Fred Leal Drive in rural San Benito,” the release said. “Escobedo then evaded on foot and used a semi-automatic rifle in his possession to fire at multiple responding officers who were actively pursuing him.”

Escobedo was eventually located and arrested by officers near a residence off of Fred Leal Drive.

The release stated that multiple weapons and ammunition were recovered during the investigation and that the actions taken by Escobedo are still being investigated by multiple agencies.

Escobedo was charged by San Benito police and was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center following his arraignment.