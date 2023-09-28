Kattie Gonzalez, 16, with Mission High Mariachi Aguillas plays the violin during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. Kattie was is a former Waitz student back in 2011. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Leonardo Rangel, 8, with the Waitz cheer squad celebrate the 30th anniversary at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Students lift up Waitz letters during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Ketsaly Garcia, 10, listens to speakers during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Students sing along a mariachi song during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Students in the hallway at Waitz Elementary make their way to the celebration Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

