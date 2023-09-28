Home Local News Photo Gallery: Waitz Elementary celebrates 30th anniversary Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Waitz Elementary celebrates 30th anniversary By Delcia Lopez - September 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Kattie Gonzalez, 16, with Mission High Mariachi Aguillas plays the violin during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. Kattie was is a former Waitz student back in 2011. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Leonardo Rangel, 8, with the Waitz cheer squad celebrate the 30th anniversary at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Students lift up Waitz letters during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Ketsaly Garcia, 10, listens to speakers during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Students sing along a mariachi song during the 30th anniversary celebration at Carl C. Waitz Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Students in the hallway at Waitz Elementary make their way to the celebration Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Alton.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Red Tide Ranger class for volunteer training Saturday at SPI Waitz Elementary celebrates school’s 30th anniversary with song and dance EDITORIAL: Musk fights back: Government authority is limited McAllen ISD program modeled after ‘Shark Tank’ seeks mentors Toddler dies after being run over by vehicle in Peñitas