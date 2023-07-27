McAllen school board names interim superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen school board voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Rosalba De Hoyos, the district’s assistant superintendent for instructional services, as acting superintendent of the district following J.A. Gonzalez being named lone finalist for superintendent of the Harlingen school district earlier this week.

Trustees spent hours behind closed doors in executive session Thursday discussing naming an acting superintendent, legal issues related to that process and Gonzalez’s resignation.

Gonzalez recommended De Hoyos’ appointment to the board.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Dr. Rosalba De Hoyos will continue leading this district to even greater heights,” he said. “I have all the confidence in the world in her, and I am just so proud to make this recommendation to the board.”

De Hoyos has served the district for a decade in roles that include teacher, counselor, principal and director.

Under her leadership, Achieve Early College High School became a national Blue Ribbon School and she won the Terrel H. Bell Award in 2016.

After her appointment, De Hoyos expressed gratitude and optimism.

“I have no doubt that we’re gonna continue bringing a world class education to our students,” she said. “We have a strong team that are dedicated to bringing these students what they need — a nurturing environment, rigorous curriculum. So we will continue being great.”

De Hoyos said the community can expect a collaborative style during her tenure.

“I work with a team,” she said. “I acknowledge every voice. Everyone has a voice on a team.”

