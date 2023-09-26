“The Clinic” Family Practice in Weslaco Now Open on Saturday Mornings

“The Clinic” offers minimal wait times, accepts walk-in patients

Weslaco – Valley residents can now see a healthcare provider on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, at “The Clinic” Family Practice, 1315 E. Sixth St., Suite 6 in Weslaco.

In addition to Saturday mornings, The Clinic is also open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering patients the convenience of minimal wait times. Patients can walk in or make an appointment (by calling 956-565-2727).

The Clinic treats adult, geriatric, and adolescent patients. Dr. Juan Asuaje, Family Medicine Physician, serves as medical director for The Clinic.

Services at The Clinic include:

RSV / flu / strep tests

Flu shots

Glucose checks

Coumadin checks

Physical exams / wellness exams / sports and college physicals

EKGs

Urinalysis

Pregnancy tests

Diabetes management

Management of high blood pressure

Preventive medicine

Medicare annual exams

COPD Care

Asthma Care

Cancer prevention and screening

The Clinic is conveniently located in the Knapp Medical Arts building, located across the street from Sander Pharmacy, one block north of Knapp Medical Center (at 1315 E. Sixth St., Suite 6 in Weslaco). For more information, please call (956) 565-2727 or contact Benito Moya, PhD, Manager of Practice Operations for the Knapp Medical Group, at [email protected].