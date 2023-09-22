Hidalgo County extending operating hours at WIC clinics

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County is extending its operating hours at WIC clinics throughout the area beginning in October.

The new operating hours will affect 17 out of 23 clinics, including Alamo I, Alton, Donna, Edinburg, Elsa, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr, Rio Grande City, Roma, San Juan and Weslaco.

Beginning Oct. 2, the operating hours for the clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The remaining six — the Alamo II, Hidalgo, Progreso, San Carlos, Sullivan City and Mobile Unit WIC clinics — will continue normal operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The only clinic that is not open Monday through Friday is the Alamo II clinic which only operates Tuesdays through Thursdays.

WIC is a government-funded program that provides supplemental food benefits and nutritional education for women, infants and children.