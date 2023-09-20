Johnny Cash concert experience to kick off Broadway season in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hear the trumpets, hear the pipers … the man’s coming around to McAllen.

Johnny Cash, The Official Concert Experience is coming to the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Oct. 24, where audiences will have the opportunity to see the music legend’s songs on the stage and screen.

The show is the first of the PAC’s 2023-24 Broadway season and one of 85 planned in cities in North America.

The show is a concert experience in which videos of Johnny Cash from episodes of “The Johnny Cash Show” will be displayed on a screen above the stage that will be accompanied by a live band and singers.

“The concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes,” stated the news release.

Throughout the show, audiences will hear some of the man in black’s big hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line.”

Other onstage performers will be splitting vocal performances of several of Cash’s hits.

Not only will audiences get an opportunity to experience Cash’s music in a concert setting but the show will also feature an on-screen narration by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” John said in the release. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

For more information about the concert, visit johnnycashconcertexperience.com. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office.