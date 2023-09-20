Investigation launched after man’s body found in Rio Grande near rural Mission

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Deputies recovered a man’s body found floating in the Rio Grande near rural Mission on Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Anzalduas Park at around 2:46 p.m. about the dead body.

A deputy constable in the area told deputies they had received a report from U.S. Border Patrol agents about the body, which was decomposed and “appeared to have been in the river for several days.”

“A Border Patrol boat crew was able to recover the body,” the release said, adding that a local justice of the peace ordered an autopsy for the person, who’s identity remains unknown.

Deputies are currently investigating the body’s discovery as an equivocal death.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation are encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To remain anonymous, you can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 TIPS app.