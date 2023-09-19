Harlingen promotes public works director to assistant city manager

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The city’s new assistant city manager is onboard.

Oscar Garcia is taking over as the city’s assistant city manager for external affairs, replacing former Assistant City Manager Craig Cook, who resigned earlier this year.

Garcia, with more than 25 years of experience in municipal and county government, previously worked as the city’s public works director.

Now, he’s overseeing the public works, engineering and parks and recreation departments along with the Tony Butler Golf Course, planning to implement “his team-oriented, productive driven management style to continue moving Harlingen in a positive direction,” officials stated in a press release.

“I’m excited to have been granted this opportunity,” Garcia said. “It’s such a great time to be in Harlingen and I love being part of a team with a growth mindset.”

At City Hall, Garcia was working to upgrade the city’s public works department before moving up the ranks.

“Oscar has done a phenomenal job for us as our public works director and we are looking forward to seeing him excel in the assistant city manager position,” City Manager Gabe Gonzalez stated.

Garcia, who started his career as an equipment operator before moving into city administration, had served as the city of San Benito’s public works director while working in other capacities within local and county governments.

“On behalf of the entire city commission, I want to congratulate Oscar on his new role,” Mayor Norma Sepulveda stated. “We are looking forward to seeing his vision implemented throughout the city. I know Oscar deeply cares about improving the quality of life for residents and I am grateful to have him on the administration team in this capacity.”