By: Jose E. Igoa, M.D.

DHR Health Behavioral Hospital

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is a public-health issue and is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide, and millions more were affected, including families, friends, co-workers and communities of those who have died by suicide.

Individuals of any age, gender, and race can experience thoughts of suicide, and although often linked to mental-health disorders, individuals with no history of these disorders can experience thoughts of suicide. There continues to be stigma around suicide. Discussion of suicide is difficult and is often avoided; this can leave individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide feeling alone.

September’s National Suicide Prevention Month aims to bring awareness, destigmatize mental-health issues, and promote discussions to reduce suicide and promote connections to resources in the community. Suicide is preventable, and resources are available for individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide. These resources include connecting with a loved one and reaching out to professional resources, including a doctor, counselor, or local and national crisis numbers, such as the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or the Crisis Hotline at 1-877-289-7199.

If you or someone you know would like more information on mental health or would like to speak to one of our experts about a free screening, please call DHR Health Behavioral Hospital at (956) 362- HELP (4357)