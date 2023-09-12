Suspect in fatal Pharr shooting surrenders to police

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Pharr police say a 26-year-old man accused of a fatal Monday shooting has surrendered.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, police said Rheinchard Lara, who had an arrest warrant for homicide, turned himself in to authorities at 10:30 a.m.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Pharr resident Roberto Garza in the 3400 block of N. Mezcal Drive.

No other information on the allegations was immediately released.

Lara is scheduled to make a first appearance sometime Wednesday at the Pharr Municipal Court.