Gladys Porter Zoo slashing weekend prices by as much as 75%

Lions, tigers and bears are awaiting your curious eyes at Gladys Porter Zoo, which is having a special discount for three weekends only where guests can save up to 75% off a regular admission ticket.

Beginning Friday, Brownsville residents can visit the zoo for $4 a ticket per adult and $3 a ticket per child ages 13 and under. The discount will only be available to Brownsville residents from Friday through Sunday.

The following weekend from Sept. 15-17 discounts will be available for residents from Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros, Mexico. Tickets will be priced at $6 per adult and $4 per child.

Don’t worry, Upper Valley. There will be discounts for you too.

Discounts will be available from Oct. 13-15 for residents from Hidalgo County, Starr County, Reynosa, Nuevo Progreso and out-of-Valley residents. Admission will be $6 per adult and $4 per child.

Those who visit the zoo during discount days will need to present proof of residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Those visiting from outside the United States can present their passport or other identification to receive the discount. Only one person per family or group needs to present proof of residency.

The Gladys Porter Zoo, is located at 500 E Ringgold St. in Brownsville, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information about the discount weekends, call the zoo at (956) 546-7187 or visit gladysporterzoo.org.