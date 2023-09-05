Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, released the schedule for the 2023-24 season. This year’s schedule features 50 games, including 24 home games at Bert Ogden Arena, 24 games on the road and two games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

A new team joins the G League and the Western Conference, the Rip City Remix. The team will be based out of Portland, Oregon and is the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the third consecutive season, the schedule will be split into two parts: the 16-game Showcase Cup followed by a 34-game regular season. The Showcase Cup begins Friday, Nov. 10 and culminates with a single-elimination tournament to crown a champion at the 2023 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset in advance of the 34-game regular season, which tips off Dec. 27.

The season tips-off Nov. 10 with the Vipers traveling to Memphis to take on the Hustle in a back-to-back series. The Vipers will then make its way back into Texas to take on the Austin Spurs on Nov. 15. The final stop for the Vipers will be back on its home court beginning on Nov. 22 as the team welcomes the Osceola Magic to the Bert Ogden Arena for a two-game run. For the remainder of the month, the Vipers will continue at home for three more games against the Oklahoma City Blue, Texas Legends and Mexico City Capitanes.

In December the Vipers will face off against the Capitanes (1), Oklahoma City Blue (1), Birmingham Squadron (2), Legends (1) and Spurs (1) before heading into Winter Showcase. The Vipers will tip-off the regular season, at home, on Dec. 28 with a back-to-back against the G League Ignite.

After six years of not facing each other, the Vipers will take on the Grand Rapids Gold on Jan. 12 at RGV. On Jan. 19 and 20 the Vipers will travel to Frisco for a Texas style rivalry against the Legends. For the first time ever, the Vipers will play against the Rip City Remix on Jan. 26 and 27, at home.

In February the Vipers will play six away games against the Sioux Falls Skyforce (1), Raptors 905 (1), Capital City Go-Go (2), Iowa Wolves (1) and the Stockton Kings (1). The Vipers will only play one home game, on Valentine’s Day, against the Austin Spurs before heading into All-Star Break.

The Vipers will host 10 weekday games and 14 weekend games. There will be three Tuesday games, three Wednesday games and four Thursday games all with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off time at Bert Ogden Arena. The third Tuesday game will be the annual Kids Day game set for Dec. 12 with a 11 a.m. tip-off time.