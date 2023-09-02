Stephen King adaptation ‘Christine’ pulling into Mission, Brownsville theaters

Only have a minute? Listen instead

You better watch what you say about this car. She’s real sensitive.

The 1983 horror film, “Christine,” is returning to the big screen for its 40th anniversary at select Cinemark locations.

“Christine” is pulling into theaters Sunday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD, which is located at 2516 E. Expressway 83 in Mission, and at the Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD, at 2370 Old Highway 77 Suite 1314 in Brownsville.

The film is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name and follows Arnie Cunningham, who’s described as a misfit and an unpopular student who’s bullied.

Arnie refurbishes a 1958 Plymouth Fury that he names Christine. As he refurbishes the car Arnie begins to develop an unhealthy obsession that proves to come with dire consequences.

But this horror classic isn’t the only film returning to theaters.

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Cinemark is showcasing Disney films such as “The Incredibles,” “Coco,” “The Lion King,” and other Disney classics at the Pharr theater through October.

Cinemark is also helping audiences return to the wizarding world of Harry Potter this September with the re-release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Part 1 and 2. The film will be in theaters everywhere through Sept. 7.

Tickets to these films can also be purchased at cinemark.com.