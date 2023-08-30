Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows returning to RGV theaters

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Harry Potter! The boy who lived … returning to Cinemark (read in Voldemort’s voice).

The magic of Hogwarts is returning to the big screen starting Friday at Cinemark theaters across the Rio Grande Valley.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” will be showing exclusively at Cinemark from Sept.1-7 in honor of Warner Bros. and Wizarding World’s “Back to Hogwarts” celebration.

Wizards, witches and muggles can catch the films, parts 1 and 2, in theaters beginning Sept.1-3 as a double feature. For those who can’t catch the double feature there’s still an opportunity to watch each film separately.

From Sept. 4-6, Cinemark will be showing Deathly Hallows Part 1 with Part 2 showing from Sept. 5-7.

Tickets are available now at cinemark.com/backtohogwarts.