Hot patootie: ‘Rocky Horror’ coming to Payne Arena in October

I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is returning to the Rio Grande Valley this October where audiences will get a chance to meet none other than the original Brad Majors — Barry Bostwick.

The 48th anniversary spectacular tour will be making a stop at the Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The tour will feature a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast. The audience will also be encouraged to participate, which will include a costume contest, meet and greets and view a memorabilia display.

After all, it’s not easy having a good time.

Based on a musical for the stage, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a 1975 film that pays tribute to old horror B movies and has enjoyed cult classic status since it debuted. It stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon and Bostwick, and is narrated by Charles Gray.

Meat Loaf also has a cameo in the film and Peter Hinwood plays the title role.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or www.hidalgoarena.com.