Former teacher who sent love letters to Edinburg student arrested

McAllen police arrested and charged last Wednesday a former Edinburg school district employee with improper relationship between an educator and student two years after the district allegedly transferred that employee from his job at a middle school because of his closeness with the student, according to police documents.

Isaac Rojas, 38, was released from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center last Thursday on a $10,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Rojas was an employee at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary.

According to a probable cause affidavit from McAllen police, on Aug. 11, Rojas’ wife — a teacher — told Edinburg CISD police that her husband was in contact with a 16-year-old high school student at the district.

“Edinburg ISD Officer reported that Mr. Rojas was moved from Longoria Middle School two years ago because it was brought up to the administration’s attention that Mr. Rojas was being too close to a student,” the document reads.

The affidavit says that Rojas’ wife had found written love letters between the two from this year that detailed physical contact, including one signed by both Rojas and his alleged victim.

“The love letters speak of their love to each other, the times they have spent together before and after school,” it reads. “They also speak of them kissing and touching each other all over the body.”

Police made contact with the alleged victim and her father the following day, the affidavit says, although her father declined to cooperate in reference to a forensic interview and looking at the girl’s electronic communications.

Police obtained a search warrant for two phones.

Those phones revealed that Rojas called his alleged victim at least 27 times between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11, messaged with her multiple times and received photographs of the two of them together from her — including one of them kissing, the statement says.

“In the phone messages they each talk about their love,” it reads.

Edinburg CISD largely declined to comment on the arrest or Rojas’ transfer from Longoria.

“The individual is no longer employed by Edinburg CISD,” a spokesperson said Thursday. “Due to confidentiality concerns and the need to avoid interfering with an ongoing criminal matter, ECISD is unable to comment.”

The district did not say when or in what manner Rojas’ employment ended.