McAllen Memorial's Gabby Torres, front, hits against Edinburg Vela's Laura Guizar, back,during a game at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Gabby Torres with a dig against Edinburg Vela during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Leah Garcia and Gabby Torres after a play against Edinburg Vela at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Miranda Allen, left, hits against McAllen Memorial's Kaitlyn Martin,right, during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Leah Garcia ,right, hits against Edinburg Vela's Ameryss Gonzalez,left, during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Miranda Allen, left, hits against McAllen Memorial's Karly Bazan, right, during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Leah Garcia ,middle, hits against Edinburg Vela's Ameryss Gonzalez,left, and Danika Verdooren, right, during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Miranda Allen, left, and Ameryss Gonzalez, right, at the net against McAllen Memorial's Ana Davila, right, during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Ameryss Gonzalez, right, and Gaby Garcia left, hit against McAllen Memorial during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Leah Garcia left, and Kaitlyn Martin, right, at the net against Edinburg Vela during a game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])