South Padre Island to light up Labor Day weekend with fireworks

If you’re missing the summer fireworks then here’s your chance to soon watch a “dazzling” display by the beach.

South Padre Island’s Entertainment District will be hosting a fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3 in celebration of Labor Day weekend.

The firework display will kick off at 9:15 p.m.

For Blake Henry, South Padre Island CVB executive director, the Labor Day fireworks give families the opportunity to end their summer fun with a colorful and glittery display that lights up the night sky.

“With the holiday often considered to mark the end of summer, we’re here to help you end it with a bang and celebrate the three-day weekend with non-stop fun under our island sun,” Henry said in a news release.

Residents can view the firework display from various points along the bay as well as waterfront restaurants or even the comfort of their own boats.

For more information about the Labor Day fireworks, visit sopadre.com.