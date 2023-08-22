Tropical Storm Harold shifts course, but brings Valley brief summer heat relief

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Turns out Harold was a friendly fellow.

The tropical storm which was anticipated to bring heavy rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley with the potential for flash flooding shifted north overnight on Monday, mainly impacting coastal regions from Port Mansfield north to Corpus Christi before moving inland across the Ranchlands.

However, while the Valley did not get the rain as expected it nonetheless received some welcome relief.

Residents who have been suffering through a scorching summer instead awoke to comfortable breezy weather with temperatures that remained in the mid to high 80s and high 70s across the region.

The mild relief from the heat is only temporary, according to Meteorologist Amber McGinnis from the National Weather Service at Brownsville.

“The extra cloud coverage and rainfall that we have had had definitely lower temperatures but, that’s not going to last long though, unfortunately,” McGinnis said. “We should be back up at what looks like the 90s for pretty much everywhere except for right along the coast.”

By the end of the week, South Texas will be looking at heat advisories for temperatures in the 90s and 100s, McGinnis added.

Although it was too early to report any damage done along the coast, McGinnis did mention there’s a coastal flood advisory all along the coast and they are seeing higher winds and wave activity.

Portions of the Ranchlands are seeing most of the activity from Harold with heavy rain pouring, though there’s still a possibility of scattered showers.

“We’re really not expecting any widespread activity, it would kind of be a shower here and there, maybe heavy rain,” McGinnis said.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, all of the tropical storm warnings had been cancelled as Tropical Storm Herald was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way into northern Mexico.