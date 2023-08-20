Only have a minute? Listen instead

Rain!

Well, hopefully.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reported Sunday that there’s a 50% chance that a tropical disturbance will form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance through the next week.

Should the Rio Grande Valley receive rain, it would be welcome relief from a summer that has seen triple digit temperatures start prematurely and last for months.

It’s been so hot that inflated airbags at the Alamo Recycling Center literally exploded and ignited a fire. Valley hospitals have also seen an increase in people experiencing heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service said on Facebook that the disturbance is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph and should arrive at the lower/middle Texas coast Monday night, spreading inland Tuesday.

And while rain would be welcome relief from this heat, the Valley is no stranger to flash flooding.

Residents should be prepared for the increased chances of this storm, which could result in heavy rainfall and localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast also includes small craft advisories in the coastal waters from Monday night through Tuesday, high rip current risk and rough surf.

However, potential relief doesn’t end Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has said there’s a 50% to 70% chance of rain on Wednesday; a 20 to 50% chance of rain Thursday; and a 20% to 40% chance of rain on Friday.

And while Monday will be hot with a high of 105 degrees, the weather agency has said there’s a high of 93 degrees on Wednesday and one of 96 degrees on Wednesday.

As of now, the high Thursday is at 100 degrees and shoots up to 104 degrees in Friday.