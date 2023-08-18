McAllen school board approves tax election for security, facilities and staff compensation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen school board trustees unanimously on Wednesday passed a voter-approved tax rate election to be held Nov. 7.

The district is one of several in the area that has moved toward, or is considering, moving toward asking voters for some financial help at the ballot box this year.

As of now, the taxpayers stand to see a tax decrease of 21.60 cents, but if the election is approved and passed, that decrease will instead stand at 17.55 cents.

“In essence, we’re decreasing what we had taxed previously but we’re asking to keep a little bit more as opposed to the full (decrease),” Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Adel Felix told trustees Wednesday. “And — for the benefit of our children.”

Felix said the district expects to bring in an additional $5.1 million from local taxes and state funding if voters support the decision, which it plans to use for security, facilities and staff compensation.

“So the tax rate is still lowering, right, so it’s at essentially no cost to our taxpayers and it’ll be going to the children of the district and to the employees of the district as well,” Trustee Aaron Rivera said.

The district expects a required audit that’s already in progress to be completed by Oct. 7 and made public the following day.

Staff compensation has been the driving force behind often difficult budget conversations at the district over the past two years.

Faced with declining enrollment, McAllen ISD has struggled to come up with enough excess cash for pay raises.

The prospect of a tax rate election came up last summer, though it ultimately fizzled out.

It came up again this year, with former superintendent J.A. Gonzalez supporting it as an option and expressing his faith in it passing.

Two trustees — Sofia Pena and Lucia Regalado — voted against moving toward an election when the board discussed it in June.

Both favored the election Wednesday.

Trustees also on Wednesday approved a resolution that would address its bond debt.

The district expects that resolution to produce an interest savings of $1.7 million, essentially by repaying bond debt.

“So we’re essentially saving taxpayers that much in interest that they would not have to pay,” Regalado said.