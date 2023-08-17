San Juan woman’s death, fentanyl exposure under investigation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a woman’s death in rural San Juan where authorities discovered fentanyl and other drugs on Thursday.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of San Mateo Street near San Juan at around 9:04 a.m. Thursday, where a family member told authorities they had found the woman dead inside the residence.

Deputies created a perimeter surrounding the home to “prevent fentanyl exposure.” Later, the Pharr Fire Department deployed its hazardous response team and assisted investigators at the scene with testing the residence, “which came back positive for fentanyl.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration will recover the fentanyl; meanwhile, an autopsy has been ordered for the woman found dead at the San Mateo Street residence.

“All Sheriff’s Office Deputies that entered the residence were decontaminated by Pharr Fire Department as a precaution for fentanyl exposure,” the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “This is an ongoing criminal investigation, we encourage witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward.

Call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114 to report any tips. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 TIPS app.