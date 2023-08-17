Brownsville man accused of murdering common law wife over jealousy

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Authorities arrested a Brownsville area man Thursday morning on allegations of murdering his common law wife because of “jealousy problems.”

Abel Giovani Nava was arrested in the death of Jocelyn Morales, 22, whose body was found in the 4000 block of Ruiz Lane near Brownsville at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare concern about an unresponsive woman at that location.

Foul play was almost immediately suspected and after discovering “several anomalies,” evidence gathered during the investigation helped sheriff’s investigators obtain an arrest warrant for Nava.

Cameron County District Attorney’s Office investigators assisted in locating Nava, who was arrested “less than 15 hours after the murder.”

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Nava had confessed to authorities.

“Once at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Abel Giovani Nava provided a full confession of how he perpetrated this crime against his own spouse over jealousy problems,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Nava is awaiting arraignment and being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.