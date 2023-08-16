McAllen chamber looking for 2023’s Man and Woman of the Year

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Nominations are now being accepted for the McAllen Chamber of Commerce 68th annual Man & Woman of the Year Awards.

The chamber has been recognizing individuals who have made substantial contributions to the city since 1955.

The chamber will continue that tradition when they honor this year’s winners at the awards ceremony, which is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton McAllen.

“This event shines a spotlight on community members who give back with their time and efforts to make our city a better place to work and live,” Vice President of Membership Services Blanca Cardenas said in a news release. “These honorees will be celebrated for their acts of kindness, unwavering commitment to serving others, and their initiatives that have positively impacted our community.”

The chamber is accepting nominations with a deadline of Friday, Sep. 1. Nominees must reside or work in McAllen and must “have demonstrated a significant and consistent commitment to volunteer work” for McAllen and the chamber.

Winners will be required to submit a short biography and a high-resolution photo.

“The Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Committee, comprised of community leaders, will meticulously review all nominations to identify two exceptional volunteers worthy of these prestigious accolades,” the release stated.

Anyone wishing to nominate someone, or themselves, may obtain an application by contacting Cardenas at (956) 682-2871, or by sending an email to [email protected]