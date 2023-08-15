Weslaco’s Mid-Valley Airport receives $5.7 million infusion of funding

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In a collaborative effort, several Rio Grande Valley legislators announced the allocation of over $5 million in funding for the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco of which the majority will go to expanding the airport hangar.

On Monday, state Sens. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, and Morgan LaMantia, D-Brownsville, along with state Reps. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, and Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco, announced $5 million for the expansion of the airport hangar and an additional $750,000 for drainage improvements.

“This funding will enhance the airport’s ability to support our state law enforcement agencies and emergency management personnel, allowing for a more rapid response to emergencies and disasters,” Hinojosa said in a press release.

Canales echoed Hinojosa’s sentiments and stated that the investment in the airport will support local law enforcement and first responders by providing them with state-of-the-art facilities which would serve as a hub for emergency response activities.

The drainage improvements are expected to enhance the airport’s resilience during unfavorable weather conditions which will support its emergency response capabilities.

According to Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, the Mid-Valley Airport is a critical benefit that serves the eastern part of the county and additionally spurs economic development by facilitating general aviation.

In the press release, Weslaco Mayor David Suarez said that the allocation is not only meant to enhance infrastructure and expand services, but to create an environment that will attract businesses, tourism and investment.

“As we move forward, let us remember that the true power of this funding lies not just in the amount itself, but in the share determination it represents,” Suarez said. “It reflects the partnership between our regional leadership and our dedicated senators.”

Canales, who is chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said the Texas Legislature appropriated the $5 million while Cortez said the $750,000 comes from the pandemic-era American Rescue Protection Act funding.