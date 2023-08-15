Pharr announces appointments of two assistant city managers

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Pharr has filled some administrative positions just a month after appointing a new interim city manager.

The Pharr City Commission appointed Dr. David D. Friedlein as the new assistant city manager while Hilda Pedraza was reappointed as assistant city manager.

The city had previously announced former Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores as the city’s new city manager in July following the resignation of former City Manager Anali Alanis in June.

Friedlein is a Rio Grande Valley native who has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He has served in numerous roles including patrol, community-oriented policing, criminal investigations, public integrity and financial services, according to a news release.

He graduated from the 277th season of the FBI National Academy, or FBINA, and is a member of the FBINA Association. He was also selected to serve as a member of the FBINA Association Texas Chapter – Finance Audit Committee in 2023.

“It is an honor to serve the City of Pharr as their new Assistant City Manager,” Friedlein said in the news release. “I am excited to work with Dr. (Jonathan B.) Flores and Pharr’s leadership team as we continue to make a positive impact in the lives of the citizens of Pharr.”

Pedraza’s career with the city of Pharr began in October of 2000. She was appointed city clerk in 2009. Her duties included serving as the city election administrator, deputy registrar for the vital statistics division and the records management officer for the city.

She was initially promoted to assistant city manager in 2019. Her role includes providing direct oversight of programs and operations, as well as working directly with the city manager. Pedraza also coordinates and develops department budgets, policies and procedures, and determines appropriate personnel actions to include fire and police Civil Service rules and regulations.

“I am honored to continue to work with such a dynamic team of leaders for the betterment of the City of Pharr and to work closely with our city staff, administration, and the community to provide the highest quality services to our constituents,” Pedraza said in the news release. “I look forward to working alongside Dr. Flores and Dr. Freidlein, two visionary leaders who are committed to Pharr’s future.”

Pedraza has an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Operations Management from South Texas College. She became a Certified Municipal Clerk by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in 2018 and is Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certified. She is also a member of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Lower Rio Grande Valley City Secretaries Association.

“The City of Pharr is continuing to expand our services, enhance our organizational structure, and propel our city forward into the future,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in the news release. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Friedlein to our team and to have reappointed Ms. Pedraza. These positions serve a critical role in fostering community engagement, organizational growth, and working closely with our administration and leadership to ensure we are constantly planning for the future and Pharr’s success.”