Cinemark theaters in the Valley to partner with delivery services

Looking for a way to create the perfect at-home movie night? Now you can bring the theater experience into your living room, or wherever, with the snacks you’d grab at the cinema.

Rio Grande Valley residents can now order movie snacks from Cinemark movie theaters through delivery apps such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Through the delivery services residents will be able to enjoy movie snacks such as buttery, freshly popped popcorn including the Cinemark Pack-A-Pop, which is the equivalent of three large popcorns, as well as candy, ice cream, nachos, hot dogs, ice-cold sodas and ICEEs.

Residents can order from Cinemarks across the Valley including Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD; Cinemark Weslaco Movies 10; Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD; Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD in Brownsville.