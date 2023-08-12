US Med-Equip donates equipment to TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Innovations in medical equipment technology are leading to life-changing results for patients, and that is how Texas State Technical College is raising the bar for one of its allied health programs.

Recently US Med-Equip donated more than 25 pieces of medical equipment to be used by students in the Biomedical Equipment Technology program during training sessions at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

The items include some ventilators, infusion pumps, and monitors.

Adolfo Hernandez is a biomedical equipment manager for US Med-Equip. The TSTC alumnus made the trip back to TSTC to help deliver the donated equipment and give some guidance on how to work on the pieces of equipment.

“As TSTC continues to grow its professional Biomedical Equipment Technology program, US Med-Equip is here to fill that need to help train upcoming biomedical technicians with the same equipment they will repair and maintain in hospitals across the country,” Hernandez said.

US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario also visited the program’s lab. He hopes the donation will bring new experiences to the students.

“We hope this will support TSTC’s training and propel future biomedical technicians into successful careers helping health care heroes,” Salario said. “As more health care partners count on our biomedical technicians to help with the maintenance and repair of the equipment they own, we continue to recruit more students and graduates with biomedical expertise like the ones TSTC provides.”

Ray Longoria, TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program director, said the donation will help the program grow.

“Such contributions foster partnerships and collaborations between the Biomedical Equipment Technology program and US Med-Equip, leading to ongoing support and shared goals,” he said. “The infusion of medical devices also enhances the program’s sustainability and growth prospects. A more robust equipment infrastructure can position the program to expand its services, develop new initiatives and attract additional funding.”

The medical equipment will be incorporated into the program’s curriculum and hands-on training when the fall semester begins.

Lionel Del Rio, of San Benito, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology. He said he liked meeting the representatives from US Med-Equip.

“The equipment will give us a better idea about what we will work with in our career,” he said.

Daniel Maciel, another student in the program, said he enjoyed hearing about TSTC alumni who have careers with US Med-Equip.

“I learned that a TSTC alumnus who works at the company’s McAllen location is their leading biomedical technician,” he said. “Since that alum has experienced success, I definitely can as well.”

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology at its Harlingen and Waco campuses, as well as an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Imaging Systems Technology Specialization at the Waco campus.

According to onetonline.org, the average annual salary for medical equipment repairers is $49,880 in Texas, where the number of jobs in that field was forecast to increase 18% between 2020 and 2030.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.