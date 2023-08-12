Photo Gallery: Edinburg’s 12th annual UFO Festival

Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — The city of Edinburg’s 12th annual UFO Festival kicked off its opening night on Friday, in which people across the Rio Grande Valley gathered at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard to take part in wacky UFO activities.
Walking through the courtyard one could see attendees in their favorite UFO attire such as T-shirts, sweaters, headbands, and even face paint displaying little green men.
Some attendees even brought their pets dressed as extraterrestrials; in fact, one dog walked around with its fur dyed pink and silver.
Read the full story
. here
Wearing a foil hat, a UFO enthusiast waits in line to see the laser light show at the city auditorium during the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UFO goers enjoy the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Viviana Cantu wears her tinfoil hat during the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Families enjoy the festivities at the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UFO enthusiasts wear their green antennas during the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A tinfoil station provided the foil cone hats for families at the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UFO enthusiasts enjoy the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sebastian Nieto arranges his art work during the 12th annual UFO Festival at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Believers land in Edinburg to talk alien existence at UFO Fest