STHS ranks 29th in Texas, no. 1 in Valley on coveted hospital list

The U.S. News & World Report recently named South Texas Health System among the best regional hospitals in Texas for the second year in a row, STHS said in a news release Tuesday.

The local health system was the only hospital system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the magazine’s list, a coveted distinction where STHS ranked no. 29 in the state. They scored 25th in 2022.

STHS said in the release that the list doesn’t just recognize its work but demonstrates its efforts to reduce the need to travel outside the Valley for specific treatment.

Those considered for the list had to outperform other facilities in seven procedures and conditions. These included risk-adjusted survival, patient experience, level of nursing care and how effectively each hospital releases patients.

STHS Edinburg itself was recognized as “high performing” in care for congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

For Chief Executive Officer Lance Ames of STHS Edinburg & Children’s, the recognition is a testament to their goal of providing Valley residents with “high-quality” care.

“This award is an acknowledgment of our staff’s dedication, skill and clinical excellence as we strive to always provide the best care and service to the patients we serve,” Ames said in a release.