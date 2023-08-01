Lozano woman charged with cruelty to animals

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Lozano woman was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals after Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded on July 29 to a welfare concern on three dogs.

Tracy Amber Galvan, 38, the owner of the dogs, admitted to authorities not providing medical attention to the dogs after having them for a month, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

According to the release, the deputies found one dog tied to a tree, visibly malnourished, with bones protruding from its body and what appeared to be pus coming out of its eyes. A second malnourished dog was also found tied to another tree with mange and a calloused buttocks. The third dog was not tied, but it had several wounds on its neck, mange over its body and a swollen abdomen.

The dogs were turned over to Cameron County Animal Control.

Galvan stated she did not have the time nor money to provide care to the dogs, according to the release.

She was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.