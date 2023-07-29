Rebranding South Texas College to unveil new logo

Only have a minute? Listen instead

South Texas College is planning on rolling out a new logo this fall as part of a year-long rebranding process, although what exactly that logo is remains a mystery.

The college’s board of trustees discussed logos and colors at a work session in June, voting to approve a decision Tuesday — though trustees were purposely vague about how that logo looks.

“We’re wanting to kinda not show our cards. We’ve got a scheduled rollout…” Trustee Paul Rodriguez said.

Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing Lynda Lopez did drop a clue about the logo: it’s inspired by the rosettes — spots — on the college’s mascot jaguar.

Lopez said the college is planning a formal September rollout for the logo.

“We’re already working on it, it’s going to be a big event,” she said.

The board expects to discuss the logo’s launch at its next meeting.

According to materials presented to the board, the logo selected was one of three considered.

Focus groups from college stakeholders provided feedback on those options.

“The Creative Services Team has spent the past year researching, holding branding workshops, defining STC brand values and finally designing logo concepts that best represent South Texas College and its vision for its future,” board materials read.

STC previously launched a rebranding campaign in 2015.