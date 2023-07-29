Scooter’s Coffee ‘closer to opening’ in Edinburg 

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg’s economic agency announced Thursday that a new coffee shop is close to opening.

Scooter’s Coffee will open at 1803 S. McColl, though there isn’t an official opening date yet. The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation said on its Facebook post to “stay tuned” for the official date.

The coffee franchise first opened in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, and has operated over two decades since then, according to its website.

Additionally, Scooter’s Coffee only roasts from the top 10% of specialty coffee beans in the world.