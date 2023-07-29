McAllen signs sister city agreement with Jalisco city of Puerto Vallarta at MXLAN

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — The city of McAllen had more than one thing to celebrate at MXLAN’s opening night Friday as officials welcomed Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez and his delegation.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Rodriguez sat side-by-side inside the McAllen Convention Center Friday evening as they celebrated the union of two cities separated by the border.

Throughout the welcoming, a video was displayed showing the tourist destinations and resorts of the Mexican Pacific town in the state of Jalisco.

Then, also at the convention center on Saturday, McAllen city officials signed a sister city agreement with the Puerto Vallarta officials, a ceremonial but also tangible designation that builds on the relationship between the two communities to support each other economically.

Agreements such as these are common for Rio Grande Valley cities that have established relationships with Mexican communities, such as Reynosa, Matamoros and Progreso, to expand and support the billion-dollar border trade industry of which South Texas remains among the largest generators in the U.S.

“This signing formalizes our friendship and marks the start of endless opportunities for our respective regions,” Villalobos said in a statement Saturday.

Christian Salvador Preciado Cazares, director of Puerto Vallarta Tourism, hopes the sister city signing will encourage Valley residents to visit and experience the culture and traditions of the city.

“We want McAllen residents to experience our culture, gastronomy, and traditions. Our beautiful beaches, mountains, and breathtaking sunsets are the perfect combination to make unforgettable memories,” Cazares said.

McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez shared similar sentiments and highlighted a 2022 visit to the city in Jalisco.

“Last year, we visited Puerto Vallarta and not only learned from their industries, but also initiated a commitment as Sister Cities to collaborate in promoting our respective communities that would increase destination awareness, impacting travel demand and boosting local economies,” Rodriguez said in a statement.