RGV residents asked to donate blood due to emergency shortage

The nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant says it has an emergency blood shortage and is urging Rio Grande Valley residents to schedule a donation, a move the organization says could prevent treatment delays for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions.

According to a news release, the Fourth of July holiday exacerbated the situation and the available blood supply is down 25% since May, resulting in less than a three-day supply for most types.

The release called maintaining that supply critical to victims of accidents and emergencies, along with people being treated for cancer and other chronic diseases.

“If enough blood is not available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo wrote in the release. “By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients.”

The release says that donations and drives become more scarce over the summer as demand increases due to an increase in outdoor activities that can lead to accidents and injuries.

“All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type,” the release reads. “O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets are constantly needed and must be used within a week of donation to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.”

To donate, residents can check out vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call (877) 258-4825.