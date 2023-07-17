Brownsville police officer arrested for domestic violence

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Brownsville police officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after being arrested for allegations of pressuring his ex-girlfriend to not report him for pointing a gun at her and threatening her.

In a news release, police said the woman reported the alleged assault to police on July 10.

“The victim told the officers that her ex-boyfriend Reynaldo Rios Jr. had gone into her house without permission and threatened her not to report him to the police, because he would lose his job,” the release stated.

She also told investigators that Rios slapped her in the early morning on June 26.

“The victim and Rios were out that night when the assault happened. The victim got out of the vehicle and asked for help at the Whataburger on US Highway 77,” the release stated. “Before the arrival of police officers, the victim left with Rios.”

As the woman is telling this to investigators, Brownsville police said Rios repeatedly called her cellphone from a private number.

In a follow-up interview, she told investigators that Rios pointed the gun at her and threatened her on May 29, according to the release.

Rios has been with Brownsville police for more than five years.

Police arrested Rios on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at his residence in the 4200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

Rios is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence; continuous assault family violence; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony; and stalking.

His bonds are set at $160,000.

The administrative investigation is ongoing, according to the release.