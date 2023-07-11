San Benito’s Elizondo nominated dentist of year; 14 vying for state award

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — The Rio Grande Valley Academy of General Dentistry has nominated Bernardino Octavio Elizondo, DDS, MAGD, of San Benito, for the Texas Academy of General Dentistry’s Texas Dentist of the Year Award, considered the most prestigious honor a Texas dentist can earn.

Elizondo will be among 14 dentists nominated for this year’s award to be honored at the Texas Academy Awards on Sept. 22.

The ceremony will conclude with the announcement of 2023’s Texas Dentist of the Year.

“Being nominated for the Texas AGD Dentist of the Year award honors the dedication and professionalism of these great dentists,” Dr. Shane Ricci, Texas AGD’s president, stated.

Elizondo received his doctor of dental science degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1998 after graduating from Texas A&M University.

Elizondo distinguished himself professionally by pursuing the AGD Mastership Award, earning his mastership in 2022.

Elizondo is a member of the RGVAGD, the Rio Grande Valley District Dental Society, the Texas Dental Association, the Hispanic Dental Association, the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

He is a volunteer with Dentists Who Care, Dental Hearts, the American Orthodontic Association and the Catholic Dental Outreach Program in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Elizondo served as an adjunct faculty member at UTHSCSA.

“In my childhood, I saw my grandmother always be of service to everyone she met,” he stated. “I learned from her the value of service and respect for others. I hope this nomination serves as motivation to other dentists in public service.”