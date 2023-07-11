Futuro RGV hosting economic prosperity forum

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Futuro RGV and partners will host a Thursday forum with over a dozen speakers discussing economic prosperity in Hidalgo County.

Titled “Building a Thriving RGV: The Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force Forum,” the event will showcase insight from the task force, which aims ultimately to aid residents living in poverty.

“This is a Futuro RGV conference with partners South Texas College, Rio Grande Valley Partnership, and Atlas, Hall & Rodríguez presenting to our communities the vision and support that will be available with our Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force,” Nedra Kinerk, Futuro RGV president, said. “The emphasis is on our communities finding resources from our Hidalgo County leadership. We are stronger by working together and sharing resources and information.”

Kinerk says topics discussed are for anyone who has an interest in seeing the quality of life in the area improve.

“Do we want a safer, economically stable community in which to live? If so, we have to help everybody and the prosperity task force aims to do just that,” she said.

Speakers include local leaders from governmental entities, educational institutions and businesses.

The free event will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast, according to a release. Presentations will begin at 8:30 and run through noon.

Attendees are encouraged to register at futurorgv_ptf23.eventbrite.com or by emailing [email protected]

The event will also be livestreamed on the Futuro RGV Facebook page.