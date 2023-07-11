Brownsville hotel shooting suspect arrested following foot chase

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A shooting suspect is currently in custody after a Brownsville police officer apprehended him following a foot chase, according to police spokesman Martin Sandoval.

At 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, police received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 900 block of Media Luna Road.

Once officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was taken to the hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

The victim told police that he and the shooting suspect had been separately staying at the Woodspring Suites hotel where they had been verbally arguing for a few days, which culminated in the shooting.

He then gave them a description of the suspect.

Sandoval had warned the public to stay away from Media Luna Road in a Facebook Live and the general vicinity as police were actively looking for the suspect.

Sandoval stated that police managed to locate the weapon at the hotel’s property and described it as a .38 caliber handgun.

An officer patrolling the area located the suspect who ran once he was spotted.

The officer chased after him and ultimately arrested the suspect.

Sandoval reiterated that the victim is in stable condition and said once he’s out of the hospital, he’ll be presented with a photo line-up so he can identify the shooter.

The suspect is currently charged with evading arrest following the foot chase but can’t be charged for the shooting until the victim identifies him.

Sandoval said the identities of the victim and suspect will be revealed later.