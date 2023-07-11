36-year-old Edinburg bicyclist killed in intoxication manslaughter case identified

Only have a minute? Listen instead

State troopers have released the identity of the bicyclist killed Sunday in what they’re investigating as a case of intoxication manslaughter, as well as images showing damage to the vehicle and its violent impact on the bicycle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday that 36-year-old Amilcar Gomez of Edinburg “sustained major injuries” and died at the scene of a crash around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers have said that the crash occurred east of Edinburg on Tower Road and north of South Trail Drive, where a white 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a male bicyclist.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 19-year-old Alan Nicolas Rios of Edinburg, was accused of fleeing the scene of the crash. Authorities later caught up with Rios near his home and “attempted to conduct the standardized field sobriety tasks on him.”

The Tahoe was found nearby the scene of the crash and displayed “damage consistent with the evidence found at the crash scene and observed on the vehicle,” DPS said.

Photos that DPS released this week show the Tahoe’s right, front end smashed in and Gomez’s bicycle mangled.

Rios was arrested, transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center and charged with intoxication manslaughter and an accident involving a personal injury or death.

He’s remains held on a total of $500,000 in bonds.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include the suspect’s bond information.

