Alton man accused in double fatality out of hospital, in jail

Investigators found five baggies of cocaine on a 41-year-old Alton man accused of causing a crash that killed two 21-year-old residents on March 11.

Probable cause affidavits for the arrest of Daniel Sustaita also allege he was under the influence of alcohol and benzodiazepines, which are mild tranquilizers, when he rear-ended a vehicle and killed Chistopher Moses Garcia and Karen Espino.

Alton police charged him with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and a count of possession of a controlled substance on March 22.

Sustaita, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, was booked Tuesday into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

The affidavits state the crash happened at around 1:48 a.m. that day in the 2400 block of East Main Avenue.

The document also revealed that an officer witnessed the crash.

Responding police found a gray Jeep Compass at the scene with major rear-end damage.

Garcia and Espino were unresponsive inside that vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the affidavits.

Police found a white Ford F-150 that had crashed into a tree, which investigators allege was driven by Sustaita.

He was found on the driver’s side “taking deep shallow breaths” and bleeding from his mouth.

In a news release, Alton police said Garcia was driving the Jeep Compass and that he and Espino were at a stop light when Sustaita struck them from behind.

On March 22, a judge set a total of $2 million in bonds on the intoxication manslaughter charges and a $15,000 on the cocaine charge.

