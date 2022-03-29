McALLEN — City officials here unveiled new medals to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run, scheduled for Jan. 13-14, 2023, at a news conference Tuesday at the McAllen Convention Center. Along with the fresh hardware are three changes to the race, which adds more excitement toward the 10th anniversary celebration.

The memorial run features full, half and six-person relay marathons, a 10k, a 5k and a kids’ run.

The first change is the day of the marathon, which will move from Sunday in years past to Saturday in 2023. The race is also moving to a two-loop course, which will keep the route in the heart of the city of Palms, as opposed to the one-loop course of previous runs.

“With two loops, everybody’s going to be together running alongside each other. One of the greatest encouragements is not really from cheer stations or water stations, it’s from fellow runners along the route when they see you fatiguing; they’re there to lift your spirits,” said U.S. District Court Judge Randy Crane, brother of the late Scott Crane, McAllen’s former city commissioner.

Thirdly is the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Running Series, which is made up of six races — a Cinco de Mayo 5k on May 7, Independence 4k on July 4, Neon Nights 5k on Aug. 20, Fright Night 5k on Oct. 15, a Turkey Trot on Nov. 12, and finally, the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Memorial Run on Jan. 13 and 14.

Those who participate in each event will be awarded a medal for each race and earn a commemorative medal for completing all six races of the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Running Series.

“We made these three huge changes, all to greatly improve the run, encourage more participation — the goal is a healthier lifestyle for the people of the Valley, and we think by making these changes, we’re doing that,” Randy Crane said.

The 10th anniversary marathon medal features three layers — a base which represents the foundation of the inaugural race, the passion project of Scott Crane. The second layer, which spins, features images of the medals of the last nine races.

“The third and most pronounced layer, with a new flame design, represents the everchanging evolution of this race. We are so proud of this race and the positive impact that it has on this city,” said Sasha Crane, the wife of Scott Crane. “We’re hoping that everyone who wears this medal as they cross the finish line will be as proud as we are of the Scott Crane Memorial Running Series.”

Visit McAllenMarathon.com for more information or to sign up for the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Running Series.