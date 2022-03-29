Deputies ID man found dead, burning in vehicle near Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the person whose body was found in a burning car in rural Edinburg early Friday morning was kidnapped earlier that night.

The sheriff’s office identified the man on Facebook as 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez.

The department said previously that deputies first responded to a kidnapping call at around 12:23 a.m. that day before receiving a call for service regarding a burning vehicle on Mile 22 ½ and Val Verde Road.

That’s where deputies found Martinez, who was dead and partially on fire.

The sheriff’s office said they are pending DNA results and that the investigation remains active.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to come forward and call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit anonymous information through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.