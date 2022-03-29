McAllen ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

McAllen school district police arrested an employee Monday on allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Roberto Salazar Jr., 34, remained in the Hidalgo County jail as of late Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear what position Salazar held with the district.

In a statement Tuesday, McAllen ISD said it took immediate action after being aware of Salazar’s arrest, following established procedure.

“The staff member was reassigned to another dept. where there would be no contact with students as the investigation proceeded,” the statement read. “The district always takes matters involving student safety very seriously. However, due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot share additional details.”

The Monitor filed an open records request Tuesday for documents related to Salazar’s arrest.