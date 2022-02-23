Fire tears through Island restaurant, destroys pier

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — An overnight fire fanned by high winds has completely destroyed the popular Pier 19 Restaurant and Bar.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, white smoke was still visible billowing across the bay. By 9:30 a.m., firefighters had the blaze contained but were forced to wait until hotspots burned themselves out to clear the way for investigators.

The building that housed the restaurant atop a long pier was reportedly built in the 1950s. Both the structure and the pier itself were constructed of wood.

“We got the call at 1:05 this morning,” said Jim Pigg, chief of the South Padre Island Fire Department. “We were called out for a possible structure fire, and when we arrived on scene, we did see smoke and fire. The crews were able to make entry and ascertain where the smoke was coming from, which was the front of the building.”

As of 9:30 Wednesday morning, Pigg said the fire was still actively burning in places.

“So we don’t have any idea when that’s going to be when we can get an investigator in there to find the cause of the fire,” he said. “There were two boats over there that we were able to get out of harm’s way with the help of the Coast Guard, but the building is a complete loss.

“Other than that, there were no injuries sustained, there were no fatalities, so we were very lucky in that sense,” the chief said.

The chief estimates the winds overnight were between 15 and 20 mph out of the southeast.

“Until we’ve got all the hotspots put out, or we wait until the hotspots dissipate, we’re not even going to attempt to get out there,” Pigg said.

Out in the bay this morning, the winds had diminished, but rafts of flotsam that appeared to be pilings from the burned pier were floating between the site of the fire and the causeway, creating a navigational hazard.

The pier itself, was mostly gone, with only the far end of it appearing undamaged.

The restaurant at 1 Padre Blvd. was popular with locals and tourists alike, serving breakfast lunch and dinner. The restaurant also offered to cook the catch of any successful anglers.