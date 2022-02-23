McAllen man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 85-year-old man

A McAllen man was charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing an 85-year-old man in a vehicular collision Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from McAllen police.

Lou Autry Gomez, 22, was charged with manslaughter after McAllen Police responded to a three vehicle collision at the 6300 block of South McColl Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One vehicle was occupied by five people who were all transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical care, while a second vehicle was occupied by Francisco Quijada, 85, who died from injuries sustained during the collision.

Police believe Gomez was the driver of the third vehicle involved.

Police did not provide any other information as they continue to investigate.

The arraignment for Gomez is currently pending.